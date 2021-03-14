Granada beat Real Sociedad 1-0 at Los Carmenes

A second half strike from German Sanchez gave Granada all three points against Real Sociedad at Los Carmenes in La Liga on Sunday afternoon. It was a tightly contested game where the visitors saw most of the ball, but it was the hosts who had the better of the chances and made that crucial breakthrough.

The result leaves La Real susceptible to being matched on points with Real Betis later this evening, with the Andalusians meeting Sevilla in the Seville derby. Their goal difference will keep them in fifth spot, but it means they’ll be looking over their shoulders rather than chasing down Sevilla and a Champions League place.

Victory sees Granada shoot up the table, overtaking Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo and Levante to go eighth. The win is all the sweeter given it’s come between two Europa League last 16 clashes with Molde, the first of which they won 2-0, and a minor injury crisis. Diego Martinez’s men are living the dream right now.