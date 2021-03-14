Florentino Perez asked Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019

The first time Real Madrid president Florentino Perez met Cristiano Ronaldo since he left the Santiago Bernabeu for Juventus in the summer of 2018 was just over a year later according to Diario AS, on 29 July 2019. Ronaldo was receiving an award when he met his former president, with whom he chatted. Florentino was quick to propose that the Portuguese should one day return to the Spanish capital. Ronaldo said “not already” to which Florentino said, laughing, “well, leave it alone, we’ve not yet reached 31 August.”

Two years has passed since that meeting and the situation has changed radically. Neither party in this divorce have enjoyed the success they would have anticipated, with neither Madrid or Juventus succeeding in their pursuit of the holy grail that is the Champions League. Ronaldo was signed by Juventus with the intention of firing them to success in Europe’s premier club competition, but the Serie A side have exited early each season, most recently at the hands of Porto in the last 16.

Madrid have also struggled, going through three coaches since Ronaldo’s departure and losing the aura of invincibility it had when the Portuguese led the line. Eden Hazard, designated as the Galactico to fill his boots, has been an unmitigated failure at the Santiago Bernabeu. But life gives second chances, and although they say you should never go back in football, maybe this is one story that could end happily ever after. The word on the grapevine is that Ronaldo wants to return and Madrid want him back.