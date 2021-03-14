Barcelona tracking Austrian teen star Yusuf Demir

Barcelona are rumoured to be keeping tabs on Rapid Vienna’s highly rated teen star Yusuf Demir.

The 17-year old broke into the Rapid first team reckoning at the back end of the 2019/20 campaign and he has remained a key part of their plans in 2020/21.

He has netted twice in league action so far this season alongside goals in both the Champions League and Europa League.

According to reports from ESPN, via Mundo Deportivo, Ronald Koeman is a big fan of the Austrian U21 striker and will make a push to sign him this summer.

However, despite Koeman’s confidence over securing a transfer deal, Demir’s performances for Rapid’s underage sides in the UEFA Youth League in the last 18 months have caught the eye of other major European clubs.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are also tracking his progress and that could trigger a bidding war in the coming months.