Barcelona star Pedri set for debut Spain senior call up

Barcelona midfield star Pedri is set for his first ever call up to the senior Spain squad tomorrow according to reports from Marca.

The 18-year old has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough La Liga campaign at the Catalan giants making 26 league appearances so far in 2020/21.

That run of form has apparently caught the eye of Spain boss Luis Enrique ahead of La Roja‘s 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Spain face Greece, Georgia and Kosovo in an international triple header as Enrique aims to begin their qualification campaign with a maximum nine points from three games.

A positive showing for Pedri in the forthcoming matches could put him in the frame to be included in Enrique’s squad for this summer’s European Championships.

The report adds Pedri’s La Blaugrana teammate Jordi Alba is also expected to return, alongside Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso and AS Roma goal keeper Pau Lopez after injury saw them miss out in 2020.