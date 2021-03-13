WATCH: David Soria wonder save as Getafe frustrate Atletico Madrid

Getafe keeper David Soria has produced a potentially match saving save to keep his side level at 0-0 at home to Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone‘s side are pushing to extend their advantage at the top of the La Liga table in the south of Madrid, however, they have been constantly frustrated by Jose Bordalas’ side.

Belgian international Yannick Carrasco wasted the visitors best chance before the break with an alert Soria denying him from close range.

Simeone has looked to freshen things up in the closing stages with a raft of substitutions including Lyon loanee Moussa Dembele.

The former French U21 was presented with a perfect chance to snatch a vital three points for Los Rojiblancos with ten minutes to go but another impressive Soria stop kept him out.

What a save from David Soria to deny Moussa Dembélé! 🖐 Are Atleti going to drop points again? 👀 pic.twitter.com/UbFuahja15 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 13, 2021

If Atletico are unable to find a late winner at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Barcelona could close the title gap to four points with a win at Huesca on Monday night after Real Madrid beat Elche 2-1 earlier today.

Images via Getty Images