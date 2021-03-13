Spanish football evening headlines: Benzema brace sinks Elche, Juventus name Cristiano’s price and Ansu’s comeback delayed

Spanish football evening headlines for 13 March

Karim Benzema brace brings big three points to Real Madrid against Elche

Real Madrid hosted Elche this afternoon at Valdebebas in La Liga in another crucial game, coming back from a goal down to secure a potentially pivotal 2-1 victory. Karim Benzema was absolutely key to their remontada, with the French marksman scoring a brace inside the final 20 minutes to turn the tie on its head.

Juventus reportedly name their price for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus three years ago, but the past seems to be returning to the present according to Diario AS. The word is that Ronaldo wants to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, and Madrid, for their part, have opened negotiations. Ronaldo was signed by Juventus to help them win the Champions League, which isn’t something that’s happened.

Ansu Fati return delayed until April

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati underwent surgery on 9 November for a tear in the internal meniscus of his left knee, an injury he suffered against Real Betis. The thought at the time, according to Mundo Deportivo, was that he’d miss four months of action, but the way things have developed have forced Barcelona to change the timescale of his return and delay his reintegration.

