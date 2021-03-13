Sergio Aguero remains calm on Barcelona transfer links

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has insisted he has not made a decision on his future despite strong transfer links with Barcelona in 2021.

The Argentinian international is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current campaign with no reported progress on an extension.

That has increased speculation over a possible exit for the former Atletico Madrid star, with La Blaugrana tracking his situation at the Premier League giants.

Aguero was asked about the links to the Camp Nou during a Twitch interview this weekend, and he refused to rule out a move to Catalonia in 2021.

“They are all writing and talking about Barca, Barca, let’s hold on a bit. I am still here at City”, according to reports from Marca.

A move for Aguero is likely to be a back up option for Ronald Koeman this summer, as despite being a free transfer, he would represent a massive addition to the already bloated wage bill.

Aguero’s future at City could also hinge on Lionel Messi‘s own future at Barcelona with the two international teammates potentially open to a swap deal.