Manchester City eye Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix as Sergio Aguero replacement

Premier League giants Manchester City could make a shock move for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix to replace Sergio Aguero this summer.

Aguero’s current contract at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the season with no progress on a possible extension at this stage.

The Argentinian international has also been linked with a move to Barcelona if Lionel Messi opts to leave the Camp Nou in 2021.

According to reports from Eurosport, City are keeping their options open on Aguero’s future, with Felix on their list of potential replacements for the former Los Rojiblancos striker. in 2021

Pep Guardiola is rumoured to be targeting a big name attacker as a transfer priority this summer with Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland their No.1 target.

Felix’s long term future in Madrid has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks, with Diego Simeone rumoured to be frustrated with his lack of work rate in training.