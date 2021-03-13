Juventus reportedly name their price for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus three years ago, but the past seems to be returning to the present according to Diario AS. The word is that Ronaldo wants to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, and Madrid, for their part, have opened negotiations. Ronaldo was signed by Juventus to help them win the Champions League, which isn’t something that’s happened.

Juventus haven’t gone deep in Europe’s premier competition since the Portuguese joined their ranks, with the latest exit coming this past week at the hands of Porto. Ronaldo is an expensive asset, costing the club €100m in an initial transfer fee without even mentioning wages. The latest information coming out of Turin is that they’d accept €29m to sell the 36 year-old.

Ronaldo earns €64m gross at Juventus, a salary few clubs can match and one that actually represents a fifth of Juventus’ payroll. Zinedine Zidane seemed open to the idea of Ronaldo’s return when asked at a recent press conference. “Cristiano made history here, he’s magnificent,” Zidane said. “You know how much we love him. But he’s a Juve player and we have to respect that.”