Getafe v Atletico Madrid: Angel Correa preferred over Joao Felix once again

Atletico Madrid face another test of their mettle this evening at the Coliseum as they travel to take on Getafe in La Liga. Real Madrid rallied to beat Elche late earlier in the afternoon, so the pressure is on Los Rojiblancos to maintain their pace at the top of the table and keep their title charge in full health.

Atletico secured a remontada themselves midweek, when they fought back to beat Marcelino’s Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano. Diego Simeone’s side sit five points clear of Madrid and six clear of Barcelona, a gap which could be extended to eight and nine come this evening. Angel Correa was preferred to Joao Felix in the forward position alongside Luis Suarez.

Getafe are in serious danger of being sucked into trouble. They sit 15th, on a run of four losses in their last five and just four points clear of the relegation zone. They have a shockingly poor record against Atletico in La Liga and will look to set it right tonight.