Earthquake Cristiano will affect Haaland and Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mooted return to Real Madrid has been an earthquake in the transfer market according to Diario AS. Just a few weeks ago nobody could have imagined that the top scorer in the club’s history could be in line to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, an operation that would force Madrid to re-evaluate their priorities heading into a pivotal transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the two great objectives for the future, the Frenchman just 22 and the Norwegian 20. But Cristiano’s return would enable Madrid to be more flexible in how they go about securing the aforementioned pair. Mbappe will be a free agent in the summer of 2022, when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end. Haaland has a verbal clause in his contract at Borussia Dortmund that enables him to leave for a relatively affordable fee that same summer.

Cristiano’s presence would enable them to wait until then to pursue the two. With that problem solved, they could also be freed up to go after Eduardo Camavinga, the Rennes midfielder. Both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are north of 30, while Isco looks set to depart the Spanish capital this summer. Reinforcement, and youthful legs, are needed in that all-important engine room.