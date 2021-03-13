Bayern Munich want Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez

Bayern Munich have reportedly tabled an offer to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez this summer.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the last 12 months with Barcelona and Manchester City both tracking him.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, the Bundesliga giants have already made contact over a big money deal.

Despite retaining his position as one of La Liga’s best midfielders, Niguez has slipped down the pecking for Diego Simeone this season, with Marcos Llorente partnering Koke in the engine room.

But, with his current contract running until 2026, Atletico hold a strong position in any potential transfer negotiations.

Bayern will not pay his full €150 release clause, with Atletico willing to accept a fee closer to €50m as they look to balance their finances this summer.