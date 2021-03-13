Barcelona defensive star returns ahead of Huesca clash

Barcelona have received a vital fitness boost ahead of their Monday night La Liga clash with Huesca as Ronald Araujo returned to full training this weekend.

The Uruguayan international has established himself as a first choice option for Ronald Koeman in 2021, but he has missed their last three games through injury.

However, as per reports from Marca, the 22-year old took a full part in training and is expected to be included in the matchday squad to host rock bottom Huesca at the Camp Nou.

Koeman is likely to reshuffle his starting options against Jose Rojo Martin’s side as he looks to balance his squad for the busy end of season run in.

The injured Oscar Mingueza will be replaced by Araujo, with Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba set to move back to full back.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V HUESCA

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Moriba