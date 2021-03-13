Atletico Madrid stars walk La Liga suspension tightrope

Atletico Madrid‘s star players are facing the prospect of a growing La Liga suspension pile up in the coming weeks.

Four players went into their weekend 0-0 league draw away at Getafe on the verge of picking up their fifth league booking of the season.

Substitute Joao Felix was the only at risk player to be cautioned against Jose Bordalas’ side and he will now miss their clash with Alaves next weekend.

Luis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco and Geoffrey Kondogbia all avoided a booking against Getafe, with the latter remaining as an unused substitute, as per reports from Diario AS.

However, all three are expected to pick up that suspension incurring booking in the weeks ahead, as Diego Simeone‘s side face a crucial run of games.

Marcos Llorente, Jose Gimenez and Mario Hermoso all picked up their fourth bookings of the season against Getafe to join the others on a suspension tightrope.

After Alaves’ visit next weekend, Atletico face five league games in the month of April.