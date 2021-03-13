Ansu Fati return delayed until April

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati underwent surgery on 9 November for a tear in the internal meniscus of his left knee, an injury he suffered against Real Betis. The thought at the time, according to Mundo Deportivo, was that he’d miss four months of action, but the way things have developed have forced Barcelona to change the timescale of his return and delay his reintegration.

Sources close to the club have explained that the teenager is making slow progress, and that the return that was scheduled for late March has been pushed to well into April. Ansu is not yet at the point of being able to actually work with the ball in training.

Barcelona aren’t in a hurry. They don’t want to take risks and force his recovery, as at such a tender age such a decision could be disastrous. Ansu will return to training and competition when his body can handle it, and the player himself is said to be optimistic that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. He wants to make it back in time for the decisive part of the season.