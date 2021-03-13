Alaves and Cadiz unable to be separated at Mendizorroza

Alaves and Cadiz played out a 1-1 draw at Estadio Mendizorroza on Saturday afternoon in La Liga. It was a game of two penalties, with Joselu opening the scoring for the hosts in the 36th minute only for Alex Fernandez to equalise from the spot in the 84th. Manu Garcia was sent off for Alaves in between, second yellow.

The result meant that Alaves dropped into the relegation zone, in 18th place. They’re just a point clear of 19th-placed Eibar and three away from bottom-placed Huesca, while Elche have the, however fanciful, chance to pull even more than a point clear of the Basque side when they play Real Madrid on Saturday.

Cadiz now sit 13th, continuing their solid maiden season in the top flight following their promotion last season. Remarkably, they’re just a point and a place behind the mighty Valencia, but are just six points clear of Alaves. The bottom half of the table is congested, with just ten points separating bottom from 12th.