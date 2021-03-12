Zinedine Zidane remains unmoved on Real Madrid links to French teen star

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted the club are not actively looking to move for Rennes highly rated midfield star Eduardo Camavinga.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with an offer for the 18-year old following his rapid rise at the Ligue 1 club in the last two seasons.

After making his senior debut for France in 2020 he has remained a key player for Bruno Genesio’s side this season.

However, despite the likelihood of busy summer of transfers for Zidane, he stated there was no progress in a a possible move for Camavinga.

“He is a good player, he is young and he has a future. But I will not say anything else, he is not our player,” he told a pre match press conference with Diario AS.

Rennes will be under pressure in any potential talks over a Camavinga sale with his current deal at Roazhon Park expiring at the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, Genesio is unlikely to accept any offers below £65m this summer, despite Camavinga’s contract situation, and Zidane may need to offload some squad players before making a bid.