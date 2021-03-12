Zinedine Zidane on potential Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has spoken of a potential shock return to the club for its former star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar joined Juventus from Los Blancos back in 2018 and he has continued his prolific goalscoring form at the Italian giants – netting 92 goals in 121 outings for the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo, now aged 36, is the all-time leading goalscorer in Madrid’s history with a remarkable 450 goals in just 438 appearances for the club.

However, his age combined with him being the highest earner at Juve may mean that the Italian champions decide to move him on this summer to free up space on their wage bill.

Zidane told reporters on Friday, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “You know who Cristiano is, what he has done for this club and how much love we have for him.

“Here he made history, he is magnificent. Now he is a Juve player and I cannot tell you anything about what they are saying. He is a Juventus player and I have to respect these things.”

Ronaldo and Zidane won three Champions League titles together in their two-and-a-half seasons together in the Spanish capital, while they also won the 2017 La Liga title together.