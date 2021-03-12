“Whenever Griezmann is on the pitch, Barcelona play with ten players” – Stoichkov

It has not always been an easy time for Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona since he joined the club in the summer of 2019 and his current run of form has fallen short of expectations.

Griezmann has failed to find the net in any of his last 10 appearances for the Blaugrana – a run stretching back to 3 February.

With Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho currently among the absentees, the former Atletico Madrid forward has failed to establish himself in the side’s strongest starting side

The Frenchman has netted 12 goals this term but his inconsistency in front of goal has been a source of frustration for some, including the club’s former forward Hristo Stoichkov.

The legendary Bulgarian attacker compared Griezmann playing to the Blaugrana having one player less and he believes the player should be sold.

Stoichkov told Sportsport.ba, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “Whenever Griezmann is on the pitch, Barcelona play with ten players. If they want to do something in the long term, they have to sell him. Trincao and Braithwaite must be on the team. What is Griezmann doing there?”

The Bulgarian netted 117 goals across two spells for the Catalan giants between 1990 and 1997.