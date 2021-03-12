The Spanish player that Barcelona president loves and wants to sign

It is no surprise that one of the players who has lit up La Liga this season continues to be on the radar in Barcelona news.

Bryan Gil is excelling on his season-long loan spell at Eibar from Sevilla and has been a standout player following a series of dazzling displays and inventive wing-play.

New Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is said by Deportes Cuatro to be a huge fan of the player and wants to take advantage of the player’s €35m release clause, as it will reportedly rise to an unattainable €150m next season.

A Spain Under-21 international, Gil is set to return to Sevilla this summer but a poll earlier this year in El Mundo Deportivo showed 84.6 percent of Barcelona fans believe he would be a good signing for the club this summer.

Gil is originally from Catalonia and it is suggested that this link could potentially help the Blaugrana’s attempts to lure him to the Camp Nou.

The winger gets fans to their feet and is a box of tricks, with his future one to keep an eye on this year.