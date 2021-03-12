The reason why Barcelona have ruled out signing Liverpool midfielder

Last summer, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was a primary transfer target for Ronald Koeman following on from his appointment as Barcelona boss.

The central midfielder had been part of Koeman’s Netherlands side and with his contract expiring at Anfield in the summer of 2021, his transfer was seen as an attainable one.

However, a report in Diario Sport now outlines why the signing of Wijnaldum has been practically ruled out in Barcelona news.

The emergence of teenage star Ilaix Moriba ensures that the Catalan giants no longer have any need for a midfielder of Wijnaldum’s profile and they are no longer prioritising the position in their recruitment shortlist.

The 18-year-old made his Blaugrana senior debut in January’s Copa del Rey victory against Cornella and he has now made five senior appearances – netting his first senior goal in last weekend’s win at Osasuna.

The Guinea-born central midfielder most commonly plays in a playmaker role for Barca’s youth sides and he is one of La Masia’s brightest prospects and has put in a series of star appearances this year ahead of his promotion to the senior ranks.