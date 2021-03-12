The incredible record Atletico Madrid boss Simeone has over Getafe

We are getting towards the business end of the season in La Liga and Atletico Madrid have a six-point lead at the top of the standings.

Los Rojiblancos make the short trip to Getafe on Saturday evening and will be looking to build on their advantage over their title rivals.

Whilst Los Azulones have enjoyed a purple patch in recent years and are often one of the toughest teams to defeat in the division, Atleti boss Diego Simeone has an incredible record against them.

Simeone has led his side in 18 different games – 16 in the league and two in the cup – against Getafe and not only are his side undefeated in that run, but they have not conceded a single goal in that run, as highlighted by Marca.

That is a run which includes a remarkable 1,620 minutes of football in which Getafe – who have just four points in their last eight league games – have failed to score a goal.