The 9 players Barcelona are open to selling to fund Haaland arrival

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has re-established himself as a world class talent in recent weeks and is said to be the dream transfer target of Barcelona.

That is according to a report in Diario Sport, who claim that the Blaugrana are willing to sell shift on nine current first-team squad members in order to fund any potential deal.

It should be pointed out that such transfer talk remains particularly fanciful, with a recent report in El Mundo outlining that the club are €1,173m in debt, with €730m of that sum due in the short term – by the end of this season.

However, the latest report claims that the Catalan club are willing to move on multiple squad players such as Junior Firpo, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Neto, Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic.

Fringe player Matheus Fernandes is also available for sale – although any value may be minimal – while they are even willing to listen to offers for central defender Clement Lenglet.

However, with the devaluing of the market and clubs unable to compete with the wage of Barca players, this outlook remains particularly optimistic.