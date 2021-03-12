Barcelona La Liga

Spanish football morning headlines: Messi father travelling to Barcelona, club’s complete confidence in Koeman and Ramos on Real Madrid future

Spanish football morning headlines for 12 March.

Messi’s dad to travel to Barcelona

The future of star player Lionel Messi has dominated Barcelona news in recent months and his father Jorge is now set to fly to the city to discuss his future.

Jorge Messi is set to meet with new Barcelona club president Joan Laporta on Monday, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, with his son’s future the subject on the table.

Koeman trusted by Barca

Barcelona have full faith and confidence in their boss Ronald Koeman, who looks likely to continue beyond this summer – as per El Mundo Deportivo.

Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman

Laporta is said to have total confidence in the Dutchman and has no plans to bring in a new boss this summer.

Ramos on Madrid future

The front pages of today’s Spanish sports newspapers are dominated by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos speaking about his future.

Read more: Sergio Ramos breaks silence on contract renewal

MarcaDiario AS

The defender – out of contract this summer – reiterated his desire to stay at Los Blancos but added that there has not yet been any discussions.

Posted by

Tags Lionel Messi Ronald Koeman Sergio Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.