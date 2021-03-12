Spanish football morning headlines: Messi father travelling to Barcelona, club’s complete confidence in Koeman and Ramos on Real Madrid future

Spanish football morning headlines for 12 March.

Messi’s dad to travel to Barcelona

The future of star player Lionel Messi has dominated Barcelona news in recent months and his father Jorge is now set to fly to the city to discuss his future.

Jorge Messi is set to meet with new Barcelona club president Joan Laporta on Monday, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, with his son’s future the subject on the table.

Koeman trusted by Barca

Barcelona have full faith and confidence in their boss Ronald Koeman, who looks likely to continue beyond this summer – as per El Mundo Deportivo.

Laporta is said to have total confidence in the Dutchman and has no plans to bring in a new boss this summer.

Ramos on Madrid future

The front pages of today’s Spanish sports newspapers are dominated by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos speaking about his future.

The defender – out of contract this summer – reiterated his desire to stay at Los Blancos but added that there has not yet been any discussions.