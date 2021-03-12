Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid offered Ronaldo, PSG confident on Messi and Griezmann savaged by Stoichkov

Spanish football evening headlines for 12 March.

Ronaldo offered to Madrid

The agent of star player Cristiano Ronaldo has contacted Real Madrid this year regarding a potential return from Juventus, according to multiple reports.

Both El Chiringuito and Cadena Cope say that Jorge Mendes contacted Los Blancos over a potential return but the talks did not progress far.

Messi tipped for Paris

Friday’s Barcelona news saw a report from journalist Marcelo Bechler claiming Paris Saint-Germain were increasingly confident of signing star player Lionel Messi this summer.

It was claimed that players at the Parisian club were confident that the Argentine superstar was likely to switch to the French capital this summer.

Griezmann criticised by Stoichkov

Barcelona only have 10 players on the pitch whenever Antoine Griezmann is playing, according, the club’s former forward Hristo Stoichkov.

Griezmann is without a goal in 10 matches for the Blaugrana and he is now the subject of criticism from the club’s former star.

Stoichkov told Sportsport.ba, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “Whenever Griezmann is on the pitch, Barcelona play with ten players. If they want to do something in the long term, they have to sell him. Trincao and Braithwaite must be on the team. What is Griezmann doing there?”