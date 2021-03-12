La Liga La Roja

Spain international star suffers injury layoff

Villarreal defender and Spain international Pau Torres has suffered an injury setback that is set to sideline him for several weeks.

The club confirmed the central defender had suffered an adductor injury and Marca believe the layoff will rule him out of at least three matches.

Torres is almost certain to miss the league clashes against Eibar and Cadiz while he also will not participate in next week’s Europa League second leg clash against Dynamo Kiev, although the Yellow Submarine lead 2-0 from Thursday’s first leg.

The 24-year-old had been the only outfield player in La Liga not to miss a single minute of action in the league this campaign, having played every minute in 26 matches so far for Unai Emery’s side.

Despite their strong position in Europe, the side have slipped to seventh in the league standings having not won any of their last eight league games and losing just three of their last four.

