Real Madrid: Ramos and Hazard to return this weekend, Zidane confirms

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos will both feature in this weekend’s La Liga clash against Elche.

Hazard has missed the last six weeks of action with a thigh muscle injury while he has been hampered by fitness problems across his time in Spain, limiting him to just 20 starts in the league from a possible 64.

Ramos has been sidelined since mid-January with a knee injury, causing him to miss multiple matches.

Indeed, Real Madrid news has been dominated by the club’s injury crisis in recent weeks with nine senior outfield players unavailable at its worst point, but now players are returning to selection.

Zidane told reporters on Friday, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “Yes, they are both available and we are very happy. Our idea is that they will both have minutes.

“I see Eden very strong and he is at 100 percent both physically and emotionally. He has overcome the injuries and discomfort he may have had. I see him well, he will be with us and I hope he can play.

“Eden has had his troubles, it’s true. Never before coming to Madrid had he endured a long injury. Now here he has had a lot of troubles.

“But when he is good he is really good and he is going to have an impressive performance. I speak to the fans: when a player is not 100 percent it is complicated, but he is going to do very well here.”

Madrid were held to a draw by Elche back in December and as they are now eight points from the summit in the league, they will be wary of dropping any more points this weekend.