Real Madrid fans split on potential Cristiano Ronaldo return

Friday has seen an interesting development in Real Madrid news with multiple reports emerging that Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered in a potential return to the club from Juventus.

Reports from both El Chiringuito and Cadena Cope claimed that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes had been in contact with Los Blancos over a potential sensational return for the forward, but the latter report claimed that the changes of any deal were remote.

The Portuguese superstar ended his nine-year stay in Madrid in 2018 to join the Bianconeri, for whom he has netted 92 times since.

The former Manchester United star is the all-time leading goal scorer in Madrid’s history with a remarkable 450 goals in just 438 appearances – smashing multiple records in the process and winning two league titles and four Champions League crowns.

However, a report in Diario AS outlines how Madridistas remain split on his possible return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Over 80,000 votes have been cast with 54 percent believing Los Blancos should re-sign the star but 46 percent on the other side of the fence.