Real Madrid confirm two superstars return to matchday squad v Elche

There is a huge double boost in Real Madrid news ahead of their La Liga clash against Elche this weekend.

Club captain Sergio Ramos has returned to the matchday squad after more than two months out while attacking star Eden Hazard is also back in the fold after a similar layoff.

Los 20 de Zidane ante el Elche

Hazard has missed the last six weeks of action with a thigh muscle injury while he has been hampered by fitness problems across his time in Spain, limiting him to just 20 starts in the league from a possible 64.

Ramos has been sidelined since mid-January with a knee injury, causing him to miss multiple matches.

The duo will now be aiming to start in next week’s second leg Champions League tie against Atalanta in the Round of 16.

The Real Madrid injury crisis in recent weeks has eased significantly as Karim Benzema, Nacho Fernandez, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao among the players back available for selection.

There are still four players unavailable from the matchday squad – most notably the two full-backs Dani Carvajal and Marcelo, alongside Alvaro Odriozola and striker Mariano Diaz.