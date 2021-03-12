Real Madrid boss Zidane: “I don’t know what will happen with Sergio Ramos”

The latest Real Madrid news has focused on the future of the club’s captain Sergio Ramos and boss Zinedine Zidane admits he does not know if he will remain in Madrid beyond this campaign.

The talismanic central defender sees his contract at Los Blancos expire on 30 June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs since January due to the nature of his contract expiring.

Read more: Sergio Ramos breaks silence on contract renewal

Ramos celebrates his 35th birthday in March and has been at Madrid since 2005, when he switched from Sevilla, and has become one of the world’s elite defenders in the years since.

Now, Madrid boss Zidane has confessed that, while he would love for Ramos to commit his future to the club, he does not know what will happen.

Zidane told reporters on Friday, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “I don’t know what is going to happen. We want Sergio to stay here. He is an important player for us and as a coach I can only say that I want him to continue playing here.

“Will Ramos play until he’s 40? That is what Sergio has said. He is a special player. His intention is already good because he wants to continue playing.

“Every year he will know if he is in good shape and, if he is like he is now, of course he can play until he is 40, if he wants. The good thing is that he already notices it and feels it. Every year we will see.”

Ramos has clocked up 668 first-team appearances for Los Blancos, netting 100 goals in that timeframe.