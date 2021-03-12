PSG renew contract of star player; believe it can help to lure Messi

Paris Saint-Germain have renewed the contract of star forward Angel di Maria – a close friend and international teammate of Lionel Messi.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo outlines how the Parisian club believe the contract renewal can help their plan to sign the Blaugrana superstar as a free agent this year.

Di Maria’s previous deal at the Parc des Princes had been set to expire this summer but he has now renewed for a further 12 months.

The update directly followed a report from journalist Marcelo Bechler earlier on Friday that the French champions were growing increasingly confident of landing Messi this year.

Di Maria and Messi faced each other in this week’s Champions League encounter, with PSG running out 5-2 victors on aggregate despite a rallying second leg display from the Blaugrana.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign.