Over 90 percent of Barcelona fans prefer boss Koeman to stay next season

Recent Barcelona news has centred on the election of the club’s new president Joan Laporta and one long-standing issue has been how he would approach the club’s managerial position.

Earlier on Friday, El Mundo Deportivo reported that Laporta had total confidence in the position of boss Ronald Koeman and now the same outlet has polled what the club’s fans think of Koeman’s future.

Read more: Barcelona have total confidence in boss Ronald Koeman

Fans of Barcelona have responded emphatically, with 91 percent responding that they preferred for Koeman to stay in his position rather than the club appoint Julian Nagelsmann – currently the boss of RB Leipzig.

The Dutchman endured a tough start to life in the hotseat but the club’s fortunes have drastically turned in recent months; qualifying for the Copa del Rey final after a dramatic turnaround and they are the most in-form side in La Liga.

Koeman will now have eyes on the domestic double for the Blaugrana and continuing his stay into the second year of his contract.