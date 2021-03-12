Lionel Messi’s father travelling to Barcelona for contract talks

The future of star player Lionel Messi has dominated Barcelona news in recent months and his father Jorge is now set to fly to the city to discuss his future.

Jorge Messi – who is the de facto agent of his son – is set to meet with new Barcelona club president Joan Laporta on Monday, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants on 30 June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign.

The resignation of the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu in October and subsequent election of Joan Laporta this month may have changed the player’s mind.

Messi has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou, where he has scored a club record 659 goals in 766 first-team appearances.

The Argentine’s future remains unclear and he could become a free agent in three months time.