Jorge Mendes contacted Real Madrid on Cristiano Ronaldo return this year

The agent of star player Cristiano Ronaldo has contacted Real Madrid this year regarding a potential return from Juventus, according to multiple reports.

The Portuguese sensation joined the Old Lady in 2018 from Madrid but and multiple reports from El Chiringuito and Cadena Cope in Spain outline how Los Blancos were contacted by the player’s agent Jorge Mendes.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @jpedrerol 🚨 ‼ “MENDES ha hablado con el REAL MADRID de la posibilidad del REGRESO de CRISTIANO” ‼ #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/kV1AG6gcEs — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 12, 2021

However, the latter of whom clarify that it was made clear that such a move was not feasible this year due to the economic situation and squad planning situation in the Spanish capital.

💥 Informan @AranchaMOBILE y @melchorcope ❌ Pese a las especulaciones con respecto a su futuro, es ‘inviable’ que @Cristiano regrese al @RealMadrid ☎️ Los contactos de tanteo por parte de su agente, Jorge Mendes, tuvieron lugar hace algún tiempohttps://t.co/ZOLGwN5bBq — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 12, 2021

Ronaldo has netted 92 goals in 121 outings for the Bianconeri but is now aged 36, with the club said to be open to a sale in order to create room in their wage bill and reinvest in their squad.

The former Manchester United star is the all-time leading goal scorer in Madrid’s history with a remarkable 450 goals in just 438 appearances – smashing multiple records in the process and winning two league titles and four Champions League crowns.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane told reporters on Friday, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “You know who Cristiano is, what he has done for this club and how much love we have for him.

“Here he made history, he is magnificent. Now he is a Juve player and I cannot tell you anything about what they are saying. He is a Juventus player and I have to respect these things.”