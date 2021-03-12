Barcelona tracking Austrian teenage prodigy

Barcelona are one of a host of leading European clubs who are monitoring Austrian teenage forward Yusuf Demir.

That is according to a report in ESPN, who say the 17-year-old striker of Rapid Vienna is being tracked by the Blaugrana and is in high demand across the continent.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all said to be tracking the teenager, who has scored six goals in all competitions for the Austrian side this campaign.

Demir has made 23 appearances for Rapid Vienna this campaign and is under contract until 2022, while he is blossoming into one of European football’s hottest prospects.

The teenager is capable of playing either as a creative midfielder or as a forward, while he has made three appearances at Under-21 level for Austria.

Born in Austria, Demir is of Turkish descent and could be available in a price bracket between €5m and €15m.

The Blaugrana are said to be focusing their recruitment on younger players and are putting in the framework for a potential move.