Barcelona have total confidence in boss Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have full faith and confidence in their boss Ronald Koeman, who looks likely to continue beyond this summer – as per El Mundo Deportivo.

Koeman was appointed last summer by the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and a change of board may have prompted a potential change in direction.

However, the club’s new president Joan Laporta is said to have full faith in the former Netherlands boss and is hopeful he will remain in his post beyond this season.

The Dutchman endured a tough start to life in the hotseat but the club’s fortunes have drastically turned in recent months; qualifying for the Copa del Rey final after a dramatic turnaround and they are the most in-form side in La Liga.

The Blaugrana are six points from the summit in the league and could potentially complete a domestic double this campaign.

His future is now under scrutiny in Barcelona news with the latest report claiming that speculation that the club were interested in RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann were false.