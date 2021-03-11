Watch: Martin Odegaard scores his first goal for Arsenal in the Europa League

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, on loan from La Liga giants Real Madrid, scored his first goal for his new club on Thursday evening in the Europa League. The Norwegian opened the scoring in their clash at Karaiskaki Stadium against Olympiacos, scoring a well-taken bullet from outside the area in the 34th minute, assisted by former Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Odegaard joined Arsenal in the January transfer window on a loan until the end of the season after finding game-time difficult to come by in the first half of the season under Zinedine Zidane at Valdebebas. Mikel Arteta was happy to take him to North London, impressed by the football he played on loan at his old club Real Sociedad last season. Odegaard actually played so well at San Sebastian that Madrid called him back a year early from what was supposed to be a two-year deal.

Despite his incorporation, Arsenal are middling along rather mediocrely in the Premier League this season. They sit tenth in the league table, 22 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Arteta will hope that the Europa League can prove to be a catalyst for the Gunners to find consistency and surge up the table.