Spanish football morning headlines: Barcelona exit Europe, Laporta desirous of Haaland and Pique outlines pride in teammates

Spanish football morning headlines for 11 March

You can’t play like this in Europe

Barcelona showed their faces on Wednesday evening in their Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, but ultimately crashed out of Europe’s premier competition for what they did wrong according to Marca. After all, a 5-2 aggregate defeat doesn’t fall from the sky.

Erling Haaland is Joan Laporta’s priority signing

Borussia Dortmund marksman Erling Haaland and has become Joan Laporta’s number one target for Barcelona according to a report in Diario AS. Laporta has a good relationship with the Norwegian’s agent, Mino Raiola, and is going to try and explore the club’s economics to make the deal possible. Their exit from the Champions League last night at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain made their financial situation more complicated, but it also underlined their urgent need for a centre-forward.

Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto proud of Barcelona

Barcelona crashed out of Europe on Wednesday night, drawing the second leg of their Champions League last 16 second leg with Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 after losing the first 4-1 at Camp Nou. Shortly after the full-time whistle, however, as carried in a report by Mundo Deportivo, injured duo Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto expressed their pride at their teammates.

