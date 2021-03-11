Spanish football evening headlines: Ramos breaks silence, Griezmann’s future in doubt and PSG to choose between Cristiano and Messi

Spanish football evening headlines for 11 March

Sergio Ramos breaks silence on contract renewal

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has broken his silence on his contract renewal according to Marca. The Andalusian was speaking at the premiere of his new Amazon Original docuseries, La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos, and he responded to the rumours that have dominated Real Madrid news for months of his future.

Antoine Griezmann’s future in the hands of Mateu Alemany

Antoine Griezmann’s future will be the first big decision Mateu Alemany will make as sporting director of Barcelona according to Diario AS. The Frenchman is about to turn 30, and despite his modest numbers (12 goals and eleven assists in 38 games) hasn’t hit the heights that his serious transfer fee demands. He’s not scored against Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Sevilla, which he needs to do if he wants to sit at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s table.

Paris Saint-Germain deciding between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The future of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe is all still unknown. Le Parisien, in a report carried by Mundo Deportivo, have advanced the idea that Paris Saint-Germain are considering going for Ronaldo in the wake of the possible departure of Mbappe this summer and the potential failure of PSG to sign Messi from Barcelona.

