Sergio Ramos breaks silence on contract renewal

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has broken his silence on his contract renewal according to Marca. The Andalusian was speaking at the premiere of his new Amazon Original docuseries, La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos, and he responded to the rumours that have dominated Real Madrid news for months of his future.

“I wish I could say something, but everything remains the same,” Ramos said. “I’m just thinking about coming back and finishing the season in the best possible way. There’s no news about my renewal, as much as I’d like there to be. I’m calm, only thinking about playing again and savouring another title.

“You can’t please everyone, but there is something you can’t erase, everything you’ve won. The only thing that I care about is that people know I’m a real guy, that I gave my soul for the Madrid crest. I’ve always been direct and face-to-face. I’m honest, humble and hardworking. I can perform at the highest level for five more years, injuries providing.”

Ramos joined Madrid from Sevilla back in 2005 and has made almost half a thousand appearances for Los Blancos, a feat coupled with him making the best part of 200 for La Roja. A selection of his many honours include five La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup. He turns 35 at the end of this month.

Madrid sit third in La Liga, on a five-game unbeaten run but having drawn their last two games. They’re two points behind Barcelona and eight behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, having finally played the same number games after Atletico caught up with victory over Athletic Bilbao last night.