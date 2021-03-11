Paris Saint-Germain deciding between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The future of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe is all still unknown. Le Parisien, in a report carried by Mundo Deportivo, have advanced the idea that Paris Saint-Germain are considering going for Ronaldo in the wake of the possible departure of Mbappe this summer and the potential failure of PSG to sign Messi from Barcelona.

Mbappe was author of four of PSG’s five goals against Barcelona in both legs of their Champions League last 16 clash, but doubts have risen about where his future lies and PSG’s aren’t overly confident regarding their pursuit of Messi.

Ronaldo’s continuation at Juventus has been called into question following their elimination from the Champions League by Porto, as he hasn’t proved to be the catalyst to ascend to the elite of Europe’s elite that they hoped he would be. His salary, about €31m net, is beginning to weigh heavy on the Italian club. One factor in PSG’s favour should they gun for the Portuguese is the excellent relationship Nasser Al-Khelaifi, their president, shares with Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent.