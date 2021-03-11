Granada keep European dream alive with 2-0 defeat of Molde at Los Carmenes

Granada’s European dream continued on Thursday evening at Los Carmenes, with the Andalusians securing a stellar 2-0 victory in the Europa League last 16 first leg despite a number of absences. Jorge Molina opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Roberto Soldado doubled Granada’s lead in the 76th, with Martin Ellingsen seeing red for the Norwegian visitors.

Granada, whose previous peak came back in the 1970s, are living the best moment of their history under Diego Martinez. They came up to La Liga in 2019 and have thrived ever since, finishing seventh last season to squeak into European competition for the first time in their history. They knocked out Napoli in the last 32.

On top of their European success, they’ve maintained their league form. They currently sit tenth in La Liga, just nine points off sixth-placed Real Betis. A club defined by their struggle, Martinez has built a phenomenally competitive team and Granada and their supporters are now bearing its fruit.