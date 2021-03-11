Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto proud of Barcelona

Barcelona crashed out of Europe on Wednesday night, drawing the second leg of their Champions League last 16 second leg with Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 after losing the first 4-1 at Camp Nou. Shortly after the full-time whistle, however, as carried in a report by Mundo Deportivo, injured duo Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto expressed their pride at their teammates.

“A great match,” Pique wrote in Catalan on Twitter. “Huge credit after the result of the first leg. The pride is mine. There’s a long season left and we will compete until the end. Keep your heads up and look forward! Let’s go Barcelona.”

Tros de partit. Mèrit enorme després del resultat del partit d’anada. Orgullós dels meus. Queda molta temporada i competirem fins el final. Cap ben alt i a seguir! Som-hi @FCBarcelona — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) March 10, 2021

“Proud of this team!” Sergi Roberto also wrote in Catalan on Twitter. “We have two titles left and we’ll give everything, like we did today! Today and always, long live Barcelona!”

Orgullós d’aquest equip! Ens queden 2 titols i ho donarem tot com avui ! Avui i sempre, visca el Barça!! — Sergi Roberto (@SergiRoberto10) March 10, 2021

Barcelona started the game well, peppering Keylor Navas in pursuit of that crucial opener. Mbappe was the one who opened the scoring, however, converting a penalty kick on the stroke of the half hour mark to put PSG into an early lead.

Barcelona struck back through a Lionel Messi golazo, the Argentine unleashing a powerful effort past Navas and into the top-left corner of the net. Messi had the chance to make it 2-1 just before half-time, but his penalty was tipped on to the bar by Navas and kept out. It was a moment that would prove decisive in both the tie and Barcelona’s European campaign.