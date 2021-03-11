Erling Haaland is Joan Laporta’s priority signing

Borussia Dortmund marksman Erling Haaland and has become Joan Laporta’s number one target for Barcelona according to a report in Diario AS. Laporta has a good relationship with the Norwegian’s agent, Mino Raiola, and is going to try and explore the club’s economics to make the deal possible. Their exit from the Champions League last night at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain made their financial situation more complicated, but it also underlined their urgent need for a centre-forward.

As well as Haaland, Laporta is also said to be keen on David Alaba. Laporta met last week with Pini Zahavi and Fali Ramadani, his representatives, to ask them to hold out and refrain from closing a deal with any other club. Laporta believes he holds the advantage over Real Madrid, for example, as he can offer Alaba the leadership of the defence. Laporta knows he needs two or three major signings to change the air at Barcelona and turn it into a club with the power to make a difference, just like he brought in Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o in his first reign.

As well as marquee signings, Laporta is also cognisant of just as important secondary signings. Eric Garcia is one, as is Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero. There’s also said to be a desire to incorporate a midfielder. Such recruitment will have victims, namely Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann. Whatever happens, Laporta’s first few months in charge will be eventful.