Barcelona’s pursuit of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero intensifies

Barcelona’s pursuit of Sergio Aguero is something that’s been brewing for weeks according to Marca. Joan Laporta has been in conversation with Hernan Reguera, Aguero’s agent, who has an office in Barcelona. The Argentine is said to like the idea of returning to Spain and playing with Lionel Messi, who admittedly hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll stay or not. Laporta hopes the signing of one of his closest friends could encourage him.

There are both pros and cons to the deal. Aguero is at the end of his contract at Manchester City, so can be signed without the need to pay a transfer fee. He currently earns €15m net per season, so would need to take a pay cut. The fact he’s so close to Messi is a clear plus, as is his status as a world-renowned forward with a lethal eye for goal. He hit 23 goals in 32 games last year.

Now 33, he’s not in the best moment, however, and there’s many not sure players in the autumn of their career are the best bet. Aguero underwent an operation on his meniscus just nine months ago, with the problem delaying his return until the beginning of this season. He’s had 20 different injuries since 2012/13, so is a risky signing. There’s also question marks over his role in the team, a scenario where Messi leaves regardless of his arrival and Ronald Koeman’s reported preference to be Memphis Depay.