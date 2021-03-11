Antoine Griezmann’s future in the hands of Mateu Alemany

Antoine Griezmann’s future will be the first big decision Mateu Alemany will make as sporting director of Barcelona according to Diario AS. The Frenchman is about to turn 30, and despite his modest numbers (12 goals and eleven assists in 38 games) hasn’t hit the heights that his serious transfer fee demands. He’s not scored against Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Sevilla, which he needs to do if he wants to sit at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s table.

Barcelona’s primary ambition is thought to be recruiting Erling Haaland, that’s the idea that’s cemented itself at the Catalan club following their profligacy in their European campaign especially. Managing his departure could be complicated given he’s happy at Barcelona and is liked and well-respected in the dressing room. He’s made it clear he wants to stay, but he could be culled to free up space for Alemany to operate in the market.

Griezmann, a World Cup winner with France back in 2018, was once a major transfer target of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. He chose Barcelona, however, but just hasn’t fit into the system and nailed down a starting role, recently stringing three games in a row on the bench. Frenkie de Jong had a similarly difficult first season, but has hit new heights this campaign. Griezmann needs to show more to prevent becoming a makeweight in any potential deal.