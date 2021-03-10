“VAR has made football fairer” insists Atletico Madrid boss Simeone

Sunday’s Madrid derby was typically contemptuous as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid cancelled each other out.

The use of VAR – referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez to look at the pitchside monitor for a possible penalty for the visitors following a handball – was once again scrutinised, but Atleti boss Diego Simeone insists it is making the game of football fairer.

The clash ended 1-1 as Karim Benzema netted a late leveller for Los Blancos after Luis Suarez had given Simeone’s side the lead in the opening half, but there was controversy with officiating decisions.

The visitors believed they should have had a penalty in the first half when Atleti were leading 1-0.

Replays showed the home side’s defender Felipe Monteiro appearing to handle the ball, but despite a delay from the VAR process, nothing was awarded.

Speaking ahead of his side’s midweek clash against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday evening, Simeone said, as per Diario AS: “VAR has made football fairer.

“I still believe that the VAR has improved football and made decisions more just.

“Then there are people who work every day to improve it and I like that, I have no doubt that throughout the season everything is more just what happens after we have the VAR.”