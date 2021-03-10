Barcelona Champions League

Spanish football morning headlines: Former Real Madrid star jailed for 9 years, Cruyff set for Barcelona return and PSG ultras disrupt Barca preparation

Spanish football morning headlines for 10 March.

Robinho’s prison sentence unpheld

Former Real Madrid, Manchester City and Milan star Robinho has had his nine-year prison sentence in his native Brazil upheld by the Milan court for a rape conviction.

Robinho and his accomplice were deemed to have shown contempt for the victim, whom they brutally humiliated and of falsifying the facts.

Cruyff plots Barcelona return

Barcelona news has focused on the election of Joan Laporta and his new team now looks set to include Jordi Cruyff, who is currently the head coach of Chinese Super League club Shenzen FC.

Jordi Cruyff

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the Dutchman is now in the process of trying to exit the Chinese club on good terms to return to the Camp Nou in a technical role in the club’s sports department.

PSG ultras disrupt Barca

The preparations of Barcelona ahead of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain have been disrupted by fireworks from the home side’s ultras.

PSG ultras

As per El Mundo Deportivo, PSG ultras set off fireworks outside the club’s hotel at 4am last night in order to disrupt their sleep and preparation.

