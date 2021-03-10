Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona plans disrupted in Paris, Varane wants Real Madrid exit as Ramos and Hazard return

Spanish football evening headlines for 10 March.

Barca plans disrupted

A group of Paris Saint-Germain set off fireworks at 4am outside the team hotel of Barcelona in the French capital last night, but one fan in particularly went even further.

RMC Sport report that a fan of the Parisians managed to book a room in the hotel and stayed awake until after the fireworks had subsided, subsequently setting off the hotel’s fire alarm at 5am.

Varane wants exit

There has been a bombshell in Real Madrid news on Wednesday as defender Raphael Varane has asked the club to permit his sale this summer.

That is according to a report in Diario AS which claims that the central defender has communicated his desire to the club and is intent on a switch away from the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has been at the heart of the Manchester United transfer news and last month Marca reported Varane had no intention of renewing his deal in the Spanish capital.

Madrid double boost

There is a huge double boost for Real Madrid as star players Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos return to full first-team training.

The two have been out of action since January but could be involved for the upcoming La Liga clash against Elche this weekend.

