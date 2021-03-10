Real Madrid double boost as Ramos and Hazard return to first-team training

There is a huge double boost in Real Madrid news on Wednesday as star players Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos return to full first-team training.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, both players may be involved for the upcoming La Liga clash against Elche this weekend but the true aim is to be potential starters in the second round of the Champions League tie against Atalanta next week.

Hazard has missed the last six weeks of action with a thigh muscle injury while he has been hampered by fitness problems across his time in Spain, limiting him to just 20 starts in the league from a possible 64.

Ramos has been sidelined since mid-January with a knee injury, causing him to miss multiple matches.

Real Madrid have been hampered by an injury crisis in recent months which at its worst point reduced the availability of the first-team squad to just 11 senior outfield players.